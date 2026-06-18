Dakota County PFAS groundwater data dashboard show levels beyond state, federal guidelines

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The Brief Dakota County residents can now view PFAS groundwater data on an online dashboard. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment, which can lead to buildup in the human body and long-term health problems. The dashboard includes data collected from 2018-2025.



Data on PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in Dakota County groundwater can now be viewed in a public online dashboard.

PFAS are also known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment, which can lead to buildup in the human body and long-term health problems, including cancer.

PFAS leaked into groundwater in the east metro area for decades before a lawsuit forced a prominent Minnesota company to stop producing the chemicals.

Watch the 3M PFAS documentary | Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS

Dakota County releases PFAS groundwater data

Local perspective:

Dakota County officials released data on groundwater that was sampled from public environmental wells and private drinking wells from 2018-2025. Results show some PFAS levels were beyond state and federal drinking water guidelines.

By the numbers:

Officials say the sample results found PFAS in all 27 environmental wells and in 94 of the 114 private drinking wells that were tested.

There were also 18 types of PFAS detected, some of which were at levels above state and federal drinking water guidelines.

The dashboard map shows the locations and results for each well that was sampled.

The county adds that it shared the data with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Health.

What's next:

Additional sample data will be added to the dashboard as it becomes available.

What you can do:

The Dakota County PFAS groundwater dashboard can be found here.

Anyone with questions about their private wells can contact Dakota County Environmental Resources via email at environ@co.dakota.mn.us or by calling 952-891-7000.

Documentary on 3M and PFAS

The backstory:

The Minnesota-based company 3M started producing the chemicals in the 1950s and used them to make blockbuster products like Scotchgard.

However, the chemicals also leaked into the groundwater supply in the east metro and eventually contaminated water and blood across the globe.