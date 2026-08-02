Woman stabbed after large fight in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are searching for the suspect in a late-night stabbing that left a woman injured on Saturday in Brooklyn Park.
Brooklyn Park stabbing
What we know:
Police responded to reports of a stabbing shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 1 along Boone Avenue North near 63rd Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been wounded following a "large physical fight" between two different groups of people.
Officers provided first aid to the woman and were able to stabilize her at the scene. She was subsequently transported to a hospital for further care.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if police have been able to identify the suspect who they say fled the scene prior to police arriving. As of Sunday morning, officers were still searching for the suspect.