Man seriously hurt in shooting outside Minneapolis strip club

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The Brief A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting outside a Minneapolis strip club in the Warehouse District early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday near Deja Vu Showgirls strip club on North Washington Avenue. The case is being investigated by the city's Firearm Assault Shoot Team.



A shooting near a Minneapolis strip club left a man seriously hurt early Sunday morning in the city's Warehouse District.

Man shot near strip club

The backstory:

Police say officers responded on Sunday shortly after 2 a.m. to the report of a shooting with an injured man who had left in a vehicle.

Responding officers spotted the vehicle and followed it to Hennepin Healthcare. Police say the victim, a man, had suffered apparent life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Our crew saw police investigating directly in front of Deja Vu Showgirls strip club. Crime scene tape blocked off the club's entrance as police worked and there were multiple evidence markers in the street in front of the club and the Office Pub and Grill next door.

Shooting under investigation

Dig deeper:

Police say they found evidence of gunfire on Washington Avenue North near 3rd Avenue North. Investigators canvassed the area, and forensic scientists processed the scene.

The shooting is now under investigation by the city's new Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST).

What we don't know:

FAST investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to shots being fired.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.