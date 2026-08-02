MN weather: Sunny Sunday ahead of storms late Monday, early Tuesday

The Brief Sunday will be warm and sunny with a high near 83 degrees and light winds. A cold front approaching from the west will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms late Monday night. The storms will move through late Monday and the early morning hours on Tuesday.



It's shaping up to be a sunny and pleasant Sunday for Minnesota. But more rain could be ahead as soon as Monday night.

Storms ahead

What we know:

Sunday is set to be sunny, warm, and pleasant, with a high near 83 degrees. Dew points will generally be in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds will be light at 5–10 mph. Northwestern Minnesota may notice a slightly stronger breeze during the afternoon.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low near 65°.

What's next:

Monday will also be clear for most of the day, with clouds gradually developing from the west as a cold front approaches.

Showers and thunderstorms develop late Monday in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota and push southeast. Most areas should remain dry until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

It won't be steady rain but just scattered showers as they push along the boundary. The Twin Cities won't see any rain until the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Seven-day forecast

Big picture view:

After the rain clears out, morning clouds will gradually clear, with a high near 80 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday should see seasonable highs in the lower 80s and temperatures could move warmer as we head towards the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.

A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the forecast, but conditions should remain generally dry.