Dakota County head-on crash leaves at least one dead

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The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a head-on crash south of the Twin Cities metro Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 3 near 255th Street in Castle Rock Township. The State Patrol says a Chevy Suburban heading south on Highway 3 crossed the center line and hit a Ford Fusion head-on.



The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a head-on crash south of the Twin Cities metro Sunday afternoon.

Castle Rock Township fatal crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Highway 3 near 255th Street in Castle Rock Township, which is just south of Farmington.

The State Patrol says a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Highway 3, and a Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound. The Chevy Suburban crossed over the lane lines and made contact with the Ford Fusion head-on in the northbound lanes near 225th Street.

Authorities say the crash resulted in at least one fatality.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash is under investigation.