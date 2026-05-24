Dakota County head-on crash leaves at least one dead
CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a head-on crash south of the Twin Cities metro Sunday afternoon.
Castle Rock Township fatal crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Highway 3 near 255th Street in Castle Rock Township, which is just south of Farmington.
The State Patrol says a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Highway 3, and a Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound. The Chevy Suburban crossed over the lane lines and made contact with the Ford Fusion head-on in the northbound lanes near 225th Street.
Authorities say the crash resulted in at least one fatality.
What we don't know:
What led up to the crash is under investigation.