Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Aug. 15–16)

It's a big weekend in Minnesota, with everything from corn-eating contests and lakeside line dancing to porch concerts and a celebration of India's independence filling up your Saturday and Sunday.

Corn Fest

Aug. 15–16

Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee

Included with Valleyfair park admission

Celebrate Minnesota's golden crop with corn-inspired treats, live local music, and family-friendly activities — including a corn-eating contest. Season passholders receive a complimentary cobette from 2:30–4:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Arts in the Park

Aug. 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Purgatory Creek Park, Eden Prairie

Free event

This annual community favorite brings together local artists, handmade goods, artisan foods, live music, and yard games for a fun, family-friendly day. Food trucks, beer, and wine round out the experience in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Uptown Porchfest 2026

Aug. 15, 1 p.m.

The Wedge neighborhood, Uptown Minneapolis

Free event

Multiple overlapping concerts spread across neighborhood porches give attendees a chance to wander, discover new musicians, and soak in the eclectic charm of the Wedge neighborhood in an intimate and one-of-a-kind way.

2026 IndiaFest

Aug. 15, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Minnesota State Capitol grounds, St. Paul

Free event

Hosted by the India Association of Minnesota, this open-air festival celebrates India's Independence Day with cultural performances, traditional cuisine, and vendors offering clothing, jewelry, and handicrafts. The State of Minnesota officially recognizes Aug. 15 as India Day each year.

Line Dancing at Pimento on the Lake

Aug. 16, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

3000 E Bde Maka Ska Pkwy, Minneapolis

Free event; hosted in partnership with the West Maka Ska Neighborhood Association

Instructor Billie Timmerman leads two back-to-back classes — a beginner session from 5:30–6:30 p.m. and an advanced class from 6:30–7:30 p.m. — right on the shores of Bde Maka Ska for a lively Sunday evening out.