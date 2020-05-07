Cyclist rescued after going off embankment along W River Parkway in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis firefighters rescued a cyclist, who went off the embankment along West River Parkway in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

Tyner says the incident happened Thursday around 5:15 p.m. near 38th St and W River Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, they had to perform a technical rescue using ropes to bring the cyclist to safety.

An ambulance responded to the scene. The person's condition is not known at this time.

