Boundary Waters mining bill: Senate set to vote Thursday after Sen. Smith protest

The Brief The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday morning on a bill that would allow mining in the Boundary Waters watershed after Senator Tina Smith staged a protest Wednesday night. The bill would allow copper-sulfide mining projects and prevent future administrations from reinstating protections. Sen. Smith reserved time to make closing remarks Thursday morning before the final vote.



After Senator Tina Smith staged a protest Wednesday night to block a vote on a bill that would allow mining in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the U.S. Senate is now scheduled to vote on that bill Thursday morning.

Vote scheduled on Boundary Waters mining bill

What we know:

H.J. Res.140 is included in the U.S. Senate floor calendar on Thursday morning when it convenes starting at 10 a.m. eastern time.

What they're saying:

In a post overnight, Senator Smith said Senate leadership was "abusing the Congressional Review Act to get around the filibuster."

She goes on to say: "I am reserving some of my time so I can make closing remarks in the morning before the final vote. Maybe they’ll listen to reason after a night’s sleep. Stay tuned. Save the Boundary Waters."

FOX 9 is told Sen. Smith is scheduled to speak around 9:40 a.m. central time.

What's next:

FOX 9 will stream the floor proceedings as they begin starting at 9 a.m. central/10 a.m. eastern. You can watch it live in the player above and on our YouTube channel.

What would the bill do?

The backstory:

In January, the U.S. House approved H.J. Res.140. The bill would remove protections put in place by the Bureau of Land Management and allow for mining on 225,504 acres in the Boundary Waters watershed. The Boundary Waters are some of Minnesota's most pristine natural areas, known for camping, hiking, and canoeing, located along the Canadian border in northern Minnesota.

Advocacy group Friends of the Boundary Waters says this would clear the way for copper-sulfide mining projects by a Chilean mining company. The group also says it would prevent future administrations from rolling back those protections.