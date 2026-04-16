Westbound I-94 closure in St. Paul: Bridge work set for April 17-20

The Brief Westbound I-94 in St. Paul will close from 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17 to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20 for bridge work. MnDOT says detours will affect traffic, especially near John Ireland Boulevard and 12th Street in St. Paul. The John Ireland Boulevard bridge is expected to reopen again in August.



Drivers in St. Paul should prepare for potential delays on I-94 as crews work to finish bridge repairs this weekend, causing detours.

Westbound I-94 closure set for April 17 weekend

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close westbound Interstate 94 between Marion Street and Interstate 35E starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17, through 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20, as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the John Ireland Boulevard bridge.

Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-35E, Highway 36 and southbound Highway 280. Motorists should be prepared for heavier traffic on southbound Highway 280, which will stay open while work continues on the northbound side between I-94 and Highway 36.

MnDOT says all construction activities depend on weather and scheduling.

Westbound I-94 in St. Paul will close from 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17 to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20. Commuters are told to expect delays and detours. (MnDOT / Supplied)

Additional closures and detours for drivers

Timeline:

Several other closures are planned while crews place beams for the new bridge, including:

5 a.m. Wednesday, April 15 through 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 – southbound John Ireland Boulevard between Martin Luther King Boulevard and 12th Street.

5 a.m. Thursday, April 16 through 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 – northbound John Ireland Boulevard between 12th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

10 a.m. Friday, April 17, until 10 a.m. on Monday, April 20 – 12th Street between Wabasha Street and Rondo Avenue. Traffic will be detoured via Cedar Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard, University Avenue and Marion Street to westbound I-94.

Why you should care:

MnDOT encourages anyone traveling in and around downtown St. Paul to plan ahead and review all closures, especially with high-traffic summer events ahead.

The ongoing project requires periodic weekend closures of I-94 and partial bridge closures to keep the interstate’s bridges in good shape.

Dig deeper:

For more information about the project, check out MnDOT’s updated project page.