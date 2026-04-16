Westbound I-94 closure in St. Paul: Bridge work set for April 17-20
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in St. Paul should prepare for potential delays on I-94 as crews work to finish bridge repairs this weekend, causing detours.
Westbound I-94 closure set for April 17 weekend
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close westbound Interstate 94 between Marion Street and Interstate 35E starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17, through 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20, as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the John Ireland Boulevard bridge.
Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-35E, Highway 36 and southbound Highway 280. Motorists should be prepared for heavier traffic on southbound Highway 280, which will stay open while work continues on the northbound side between I-94 and Highway 36.
MnDOT says all construction activities depend on weather and scheduling.
Westbound I-94 in St. Paul will close from 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17 to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 20. Commuters are told to expect delays and detours. (MnDOT / Supplied)
Additional closures and detours for drivers
Timeline:
Several other closures are planned while crews place beams for the new bridge, including:
- 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 15 through 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 – southbound John Ireland Boulevard between Martin Luther King Boulevard and 12th Street.
- 5 a.m. Thursday, April 16 through 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 – northbound John Ireland Boulevard between 12th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, until 10 a.m. on Monday, April 20 – 12th Street between Wabasha Street and Rondo Avenue. Traffic will be detoured via Cedar Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard, University Avenue and Marion Street to westbound I-94.
Why you should care:
MnDOT encourages anyone traveling in and around downtown St. Paul to plan ahead and review all closures, especially with high-traffic summer events ahead.
The ongoing project requires periodic weekend closures of I-94 and partial bridge closures to keep the interstate’s bridges in good shape.
Dig deeper:
For more information about the project, check out MnDOT’s updated project page.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.