Culver's popular Curderburger returning for a limited time

article

Cheese lovers rejoice: Culver's cheese curd sandwich, the Curderburger, will make a return in early October.

The Wisconsin-based burger chain announced on Monday that the Curderburger will return to the menu on Oct. 2.

The specialty cheeseburger that debuted two years ago is topped with a patty-sized cheese curd. The cheesy sandwich turned out to be a big hit for customers, with thousands sold in a short period when it was first released. Fans and newbies alike waited in long lines to get their hands on one, and some even went as far as to resell them online.

Like previous years, Culver's says the Curderburger will only be around for a limited time.