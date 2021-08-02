Cub reissues mask requirement for staff, recommended for customers

article

Starting Tuesday, a mask requirement will be in effect for all Cub employees regardless of their vaccination status, according to Cub.

Cub is also recommending customers wear masks while shopping.

According to company officials, this move comes following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A similar requirement will be going into effect on Tuesday for Target as well. At Target stores, employees working in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission of COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, will need to wear a mask.