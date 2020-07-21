Cub Foods announces in-store mask requirement

Cub Foods has joined the growing list of stores requiring face masks before entering.

Starting Tuesday, July 28, Cub will require all customers to wear face covering while shopping in its grocery stores, Cub announced Tuesday morning.

“Throughout the past several months, we’ve taken the necessary steps to provide essential food and grocery items, while enhancing our safety and sanitation protocols. Wearing face coverings while shopping at Cub stores is simply the right thing to do and helps us take care of each other by creating an additional layer of defense against the spread of COVID-19,” said Mike Stigers, Cub CEO.

In addition, Cub requires all associates to use face coverings while working and has implemented extra cleaning and sanitizing efforts. Cub also offers designated shopping hours for elderly and high-risk shoppers from 6-7:30 a.m.

Kowalski’s grocery stores, Walmart, CVS, Target and other stores have also announced an in-store mask requirement in recent weeks.