Crystal, Minn. homicide: Police ask for help finding bloody clothes, other evidence

Crystal police are asking for the public's help with locating evidence connected to a homicide investigation.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a suspicious car on the 3200 block of Hampshire Avenue North, according to Crystal police. Once officers arrived, they found a person deceased in the car.

On Monday, Crystal police are asking for the public's help to locate evidence for Friday's homicide. Police say to look for miscellaneous bags or backpacks, clothes with blood on them or knives.

Police say people living in the following areas should check their yards for evidence:

Areas from 32nd Avenue North to 36th Avenue North between Georgia Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North

Areas along 36th Avenue North to 40th Avenue North between Douglas Drive North and Welcome Avenue North

Areas from 38th Avenue North to 42nd Avenue North between Toledo Avenue North and Noble Avenue North, including the immediate area around Robbinsdale Transit Hub.

Police say to contact 911 or call their tip line at 763-531-1020 if you locate anything.