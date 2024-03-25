Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
5
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

Crystal, Minn. homicide: Police ask for help finding bloody clothes, other evidence

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 1:54pm CDT
Crystal
FOX 9
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

Stock image of police lights. (FOX TV Stations)

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crystal police are asking for the public's help with locating evidence connected to a homicide investigation

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a suspicious car on the 3200 block of Hampshire Avenue North, according to Crystal police. Once officers arrived, they found a person deceased in the car. 

On Monday, Crystal police are asking for the public's help to locate evidence for Friday's homicide. Police say to look for miscellaneous bags or backpacks, clothes with blood on them or knives. 

Police say people living in the following areas should check their yards for evidence: 

  • Areas from 32nd Avenue North to 36th Avenue North between Georgia Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North
  • Areas along 36th Avenue North to 40th Avenue North between Douglas Drive North and Welcome Avenue North
  • Areas from 38th Avenue North to 42nd Avenue North between Toledo Avenue North and Noble Avenue North, including the immediate area around Robbinsdale Transit Hub.

Police say to contact 911 or call their tip line at 763-531-1020 if you locate anything. 