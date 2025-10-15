Crosby fire 95% contained; Superior Hiking Trail to reopen Thursday

article

The Brief The Crosby wildfire in the George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is now 95% contained. The fire started on Oct. 8 due to lightning. A section of the Superior Hiking Trail within the state park is expected to reopen on Thursday.



Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in George H. Crosby Manitou State Park in northern Minnesota, and it is now 95% contained and hasn't grown.

That's an improvement from the 85% containment on Tuesday. Meanwhile, officials say the portion of the Superior Hiking Trail that's been closed for about a week is set to reopen on Thursday.

Crosby wildfire

Local perspective:

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS), firefighters are continuing to work along the containment line to mop up smoldering hot spots and check the area.

The fire, which started on Oct. 8 due to lightning, is 95% contained as of Wednesday morning. The fire is about 300 acres.

A portion of the Superior Hiking Trail within George H. Crosby Manitou State Park remains temporarily closed between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest along Highway 61 to the County Road 7 access points due to the wildfire, but it is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The park remains open.

When the Superior Hiking Trail reopens, hikers are encouraged to stay on the trail in the fire area as crews continue to work in the area. Meanwhile, trees in the area could be weakened by the wildfire, which poses a danger of falling. Those in the area could smell smoke or could see ash in the area, which is expected and not a reason to call 911.