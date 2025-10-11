Crosby fire caused by lightning strike, crews make progress in containment

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Map shows the size of the Crosby wildfire in northern Minnesota. (Minnesota Incident Command System.) From: Supplied

The Brief The Crosby wildfire in Minnesota has grown to 260 acres with 45% containment. Fire investigators determined the cause to be a lightning strike. The fire has closed part of the Superior Hiking Trail between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest and the Lake County Road 7 (Cramer Road) access points, but the state park remains open.



Firefighters continue to battle the Crosby wildfire, which officials said Saturday has expanded to 260 acres, a 50-acre growth that is fueled by northwest winds.

Officials with the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said the fire is now 45% contained, slightly improving from when it was 35% contained at 210 acres on Friday, Oct. 10.

Crosby Fire update

What we know:

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike.

Crews are now working to establish a handline on the fire’s west and east sides, using natural features to aid their efforts. A handline refers to a fire control method that clears an area of any fire fuel down to the mineral soil, which acts as a barrier to the fire spreading.

MNICS officials add that water-scooping aircraft and helicopters are assisting ground crews by dropping water to cool and slow the flames.

Firefighters also plan to set up a "hose lay" on the east side to access water for cooling hot spots.

Closures and safety advisories

Local perspective:

The Superior Hiking Trail within George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is partially closed.

The trail is closed from Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest along Minnesota State Highway 61 to Lake County Road 7 due to the fire risks, and visitors are asked to avoid the area.

Flying drones near the wildfire is also prohibited, as it halts all firefighting aircraft operations.

What we don't know:

The timeline for full containment of the fire remains uncertain, and further weather changes could impact firefighting efforts.

The Source: Information from MNICS Fire Information.