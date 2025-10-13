Crosby wildfire 70% contained, trail closures still in place

The Brief The Crosby wildfire is 70% contained after recent rainfall. Crews are working to improve containment lines and address hot spots. A section of the Superior Hiking Trail remains closed.



Firefighters are making headway on the wildfire burning at George H. Crosby Manitou State Park in northern Minnesota.

Crosby Wildfire

Local perspective:

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS), firefighters have continued making progress on putting the Crosby wildfire out. The fire, which was sparked by lightning on Oct. 8, is 70% contained as of Monday morning.

The fire remains at 300 acres as overnight rain aided in preventing further spread. Minnesota DNR firefighters, along with three Conservation Corps of Minnesota Iowa crews, are working to improve containment lines and address hot spots.

A portion of the Superior Hiking Trail within George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is temporarily closed. This includes the trail between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest and County Road 7 access points. The state park itself remains open.

Firefighter aircraft are on standby to assist as needed, but if drone activity is detected, the aircraft cannot be used.