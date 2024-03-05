Body found in Scott County home, woman arrested

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge after a body was found at a home on Monday night in Credit River, Minnesota.

Scott County Deputies responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a welfare check at a home on Century Lane, a small side road north of 217th Street East, and a short distance from McMahon Lake. At the home, deputies found the body of a 45-year-old man.

Authorities did not say how the man died nor the circumstances that led to the welfare check.

However, the investigation led them to arrest a 45-year-old woman in connection to the death. She is being held in Scott County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Deputies did not say if or how the suspect knew the victim.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim," wrote Sheriff Luke Hennen in a provided statement. "This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time. Questions about this incident will likely be addressed in the County Attorney’s charging documents, if and when they are filed."

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by authorities.