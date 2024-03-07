Credit River, Minn. woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

A Scott County woman is facing a murder charge after her romantic partner was found dead of a gunshot wound at her home in Credit River, Minnesota this week.

Jennifer Lynn Lieber was arrested after deputies responded to her home for a welfare check on Monday. Deputies were called to Lieber's home on Century Lane around 10:30 p.m. by her soon-to-be ex-husband, a criminal complaint filed Thursday details.

Lieber's husband reported that she was "acting weird" the charges state. A child at the house told dispatch that Lieber was going to harm herself.

When deputies got to the home on Century Lane, Leiber said "she really f---ed up" and went back into the house.

A friend of the suspect, who had come to the home, told deputies she wasn't sure what happened, but she saw the victim, Lieber's current romantic partner, 45-year-old David Nanovic, covered in blood at the bottom of the stairs.

The friend told deputies that Lieber claimed that a gun had gone off during a struggle with Nanovic. When deputies entered the home, they found Nanovic at that spot at the bottom of the stairs with a handgun near his body.

Nanovic's son, who lived in the house with Lieber and Nanovic, was found in the pool house. He told deputies that, prior to the shooting, they were watching television when Lieber got upset and went to get the handgun.

According to the charges, the child claimed that Lieber yelled racial slurs and threatened to harm the victim. The son also claimed Lieber had been abusive in the past. According to the charges, Lieber had also been drinking that night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Nanovic and the child went to the pool house for safety. Lieber's children and Lieber's ex-husband showed up later at the pool house, warning the mother was acting strange before leaving the property.

After that time, Nanovic and his child went back to the house to try and speak with Lieber but Lieber fired a shot and warned them off. Leaving the child in the pool house, Nanovic again tried to go back and reason with Lieber. Nanovic wouldn't return after that encounter.

Lieber's friend showed up after the shooting when she got a call from Lieber who said there was "blood everywhere and it's not my fault" the charges state.

An autopsy found Nanovic was shot in the left side of his forehead.

Lieber is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting. She is being held in Scott County Jail.