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SUV driver seriously hurt in Highway 52 crash with 2 semis

By
Published  April 21, 2026 5:27pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

The Brief

    • Northbound Highway 52 was shut down in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.
    • The highway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m.
    • FOX 9 has reached out to the State Patrol for more information on what happened.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash involving multiple vehicles led to one driver being seriously hurt, and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 52 in St. Paul Tuesday into the evening commute.

Highway 52 crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash at about 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the area of northbound Highway 52 and Plato Boulevard in St. Paul.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates two semi-trucks and an SUV were involved in a collision. The State Patrol says the driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates two semis and one SUV were involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV has suffered serious injuries. 

The crash caused the northbound lanes of Highway 52 to be closed for several hours, into the evening commute. It reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Road incidentsSt. Paul