COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held ahead of Rolling Stones concert in Minneapolis

When the Rolling Stones make a stop in Minneapolis on Sunday, the band will play host to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic ahead of the show.

The show is scheduled to get underway at U.S. Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., a vaccine clinic is being put on by the state and the venue will be held outside the stadium.

Governor Walz says the clinic will give out first, second, and booster shots during that period. Single-shot Johnson and Johnson along with two-shot Pfizer doses will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted but you can also schedule an appointment ahead of time.

For those seeking a booster shot, you should bring your vaccine card (or a copy).