COVID-19 testing sites opening in Minneapolis, Lino Lakes amid increased demand

As demand for testing increases amid the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, the Minnesota Department of Health is opening two more semi-permanent COVID-19 community testing sites in Minneapolis and Lino Lakes.

According to MDH, testing will be crucial to slowing the spread of the virus, especially with the school year starting and colder weather on the way.

Last week, the state added community testing sites in Bloomington and St. Paul. The Minneapolis testing site will open on Sept. 8, while the Lino Lakes testing site will be ready on Sept. 13. Both sites offer saliva tests.

Lino Lakes Testing Site

Former YMCA

7690 Village Dr

Monday-Thursday

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Minneapolis Testing Site

Minneapolis Convention Center

1301 Second Ave S

Monday-Friday

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Testing is free at all of the state's community sites. Those with health insurance will be asked for their information so that the state can bill their insurance company. Costs will be covered by the state for those who are uninsured. People can walk-in or schedule their visit in advance at Vault Health. Results will be sent out by email about two to three days later.