Minnesota Department of Health adds new COVID-19 testing sites in St. Paul, Bloomington

The State of Minnesota is adding two new semi-permanent COVID-19 testing in the Twin Cities, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The new sites will be located in St. Paul at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 Kellogg Boulevard, and in Bloomington at the former DMV officers at 9930 Logan Avenue South.

Both sites will offer free saliva testing for anyone.

Outside the metro, MDH is also relocating testing sites in Mankato and St. Cloud. The Mankato location will move from the Mayo Clinic to the Minnesota National Guard Armory site at 100 Martin Luther King Drive. The final day of testing at the Mayo Clinic will be August 30.

In St. Cloud, the testing site at the River's Edge Convention Center will also move to a Minnesota National Guard Armory at 1710 Veterans Drive. The final day of testing at the previous site in St. Cloud will be August 31.

To find a testing site or schedule an appointment, you can click here.