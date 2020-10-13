Minnesota to open 10 COVID-19 saliva testing sites

Minnesota will soon have 10 COVID-19 saliva testing sites open, Gov. Tim Walz says.

Walz joined the Minnesota Department of Health’s briefing Tuesday, where he said new saliva testing sites are opening in Winona and Moorhead this week and Brooklyn Park next week. This is in addition to the saliva testing site that opened last month in Duluth.

The state is currently finalizing plans for six additional sites, four of which will be in the Twin Cities metro and two will be in greater Minnesota. Walz said the goal is to eventually have 10 or more saliva testing sites open in the state.

Minnesota is also starting a pilot program for at-home COVID-19 testing. Test kits will be sent to a person’s home, returned and then processed at a new facility in Oakdale.