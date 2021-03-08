COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than a million residents have received at least 1 vaccine dose

More than 1 million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, public health officials say.

New data published Monday shows 1,072,650 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or about 18.4 percent of the population. 61.7 percent of people ages 65 and older have received one dose as well.

Just more than 10 percent (10.4) of the population has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 603,600 total individuals.

Key metrics continue decline

As more Wisconsinites receive vaccinations, two major COVID-19 metrics continued declining Monday.

The 7-day case increase average reached its lowest mark since June 27, 2020 Monday. Over the last week, the state averaged only 371 new cases per day.

The 7-day death increase average reached its lowest mark since Sept. 30, 2020. Only 10 new deaths were reported each day on average over the last week. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Advertisement

In hospitals, 76 percent of COVID-19 beds are full. A total of 66 ICU patients are in hospital rooms statewide as of Monday, too.

Vaccine eligibility

Wisconsin launched a website on March 3 to help people trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine get notified when they are eligible and to find appointments.

So far, the state has made vaccines available for seniors, frontline health care workers, and frontline essential workers including:

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit, and grocery store employees

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings

The pandemic so far

The state of Wisconsin said it has discovered a COVID-19 variant in a patient. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the strain, referred to as B.1.1.7, was identified in a Wisconsin patient Jan. 12.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1. However, on February 4, the state's legislature voted to repeal Evers' order. That same day, Governor Evers issued a new mask mandate order, keeping the mandate in effect.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.