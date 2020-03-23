COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 416 confirmed cases, 5 deaths

There are now five deaths in Wisconsin linked to the novel coronavirus, according to an update Monday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The state now has 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 135 cases from Sunday.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 5, although it did not see a second case until March 9.

On March 19, Governor Evers confirmed the state's first death connected to the virus.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE BREAKDOWN

Bayfield 1

Brown* 3

Calumet 1

Chippewa 1

Columbia* 5

Dane* 61

Dodge 2

Douglas 2

Dunn 1

Eau Claire 4

Fond du Lac* 16, 1 death

Green 1

Jefferson 2

Kenosha* 12

La Crosse 5

Marathon 1

Milwaukee* 204, 3 deaths

Outagamie 2

Ozaukee 14 , 1 death

Pierce 3

Racine 5

Rock 3

Sauk 3

Sheboygan 6

St. Croix 3

Walworth* 3

Washington 15

Waukesha* 31

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified evidence of community spread in Brown, Columbia, Dane, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Walworth and Waukesha counties. This means there are people there of have tested positive and it is unknown what their exposures have been. The patients were not exposed to a known case and had not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.