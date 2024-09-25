This is how much it costs to have a baby in MN, WI in 2024

article

Minnesota and Wisconsin are some of the most expensive states to have a baby, according to a new study by a diaper company.

The company Very Very Diapers analyzed the cost of childbirth and other expenses in all 50 U.S. states, based on data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found that total costs, which included childbirth cost, child care for one year and rent increase for one year, ranged anywhere from about $15,000 to more than $31,000.

Cost to have a baby in Minnesota

Minnesota came in No. 11 on the list of most expensive states to have a baby, with the total cost being $23,602. That includes $8,104 for childbirth, $12,954 for child care for a year, and $2,544 for rent increase for one year.

Minnesota ranked No. 19 when it comes to the cost of childbirth and No. 5 for the cost of child care for one year.

Cost to have a baby in Wisconsin

Wisconsin ranked No. 7 on the list of most expensive states to have a baby, with the total cost coming to $24,689. That includes $11,477 for the cost of childbirth, $10,536 for child care for one year, and $2,676 for rent increase for one year.

Wisconsin ranked No. 3 for the cost of childbirth and No. 18 for the cost of child care for one year.

Most expensive states to have a baby

Considering all costs, Very Very Diapers says Massachusetts is the most expensive place to have a baby, at a total of $31,273. Here's the top 5:

Massachusetts, $31,273 Alaska, $29,666 New Jersey, $27,817 Hawaii, $26,521 Connecticut, $26,375

Alaska is the most expensive state to give birth

According to the Very Very Diaper’s study, Alaska topped the charts as the priciest state to give birth at $13,244, underscoring the hidden premiums for services in remote locations, where transportation and delivery of care are more complex and expensive.

In comparison, new parents in Alabama only paid $6,191, the lowest in the country.

Most expensive states to give birth

Alaska, $13,244 Florida, $11,938 Wisconsin, $11,477 New Jersey, $9,830 New York, $9,635 Illinois, $9,508 North Dakota, $9,070 Connecticut, $8,991 California, $8,922 Arizona, $8,890

You can see the full report here .

Child care costs on the rise

While the cost of birth can be pricey, the expense of raising a baby can be even costlier.

The average family pays $9,810 annually for child care, and some spend well over this amount, especially when more round-the-clock care is required, such as changing diapers and bottle feeding.

Urban areas, states with high living costs, and places with few options tend to have the most expensive child care costs.

A new report revealed that child care costs are now rising at twice the rate of inflation, highlighting a problem that child care costs pose for many parents.

Published in late May, the report found that between 1991 and 2024, the costs for daycare and preschool rose at nearly twice the pace of overall inflation.

"The child care crisis, which was simmering prior to the pandemic, has come to a boil," KPMG wrote in its report on May 28.

Another recent Zillow’s analysis found a mortgage payment and child care now take up at least 66% of an average household’s monthly income in 31 of the 50 cities analyzed.

According to the data, the average American family can expect to spend $1,984 per month on child care and $1,973 on a monthly mortgage payment (based on a 10% down payment, interest rate of 6.61%, and the typical home price in each metro).

The cost burden was even more pronounced in the most expensive markets.

In Los Angeles, prospective buyers would need to spend 121% of their income on a new mortgage and child care. In San Diego, families would need to spend 113%.

Moms lose average of $9,500 on maternity leave

Moreover, more than half of parents (51%) said they took some form of unpaid leave, pausing their paychecks and extra income even further, to care for their newborns.

Researchers at pregnancy company What To Expect surveyed more than 2,200 moms between June and July 2024.

They found that mothers surveyed reported missing out on $9,480 on average by taking parental leave, further intensifying the expense of having a baby.

According to the survey, this financial fallout forced nearly half (43%) of these families to cut back on non-essential purchases, and 37% had to dip into their savings.