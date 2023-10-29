Cosco Jump recalls Spin & Play activity toy after injuries reported

An infant play accessory is being recalled over injury risks.

Two Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have been recalled by their parent company, Dorel Juvenile Group.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the activity centers can detach or break with a child inside them, creating potential fall and injury hazards. The CPSC says 38 injuries have been reported.

Recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center in blue (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The centers have a circular hoop base and a play tray suspended by three straps. The activity centers are sold in blue and pink, and feature two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles. The activity centers can be adjusted to three different heights.

The recalled model numbers are WA105FZW and WA105GML. They were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2020 through October 2023 for about $70.

Anyone who has purchased one is urged to stop using it and call Dorel at 877-657-9546 for instructions on how to get a free replacement.