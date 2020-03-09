Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Osceola schools closed, other schools stay open after patient visited weekend event

Osceola Public Schools has cancelled classes and all after-school activities Tuesday after the district learned a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus visited the high school for an event Saturday.

According to a voicemail from Superintendent Mark Luebker obtained by FOX 9, the person with the confirmed case attended the Destination Imagination regional tournament event Saturday at the high school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to cancel school and all activities for Tuesday, March 10, so that recommended cleaning can take place to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Luebker said in the voicemail.

Luebker said the risk of the virus spreading to others in Osceola Schools is “considered low,” but added, “we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk.”

The Superintendent called the closure an “evolving situation,” and recommended parents continue to check the Osceola Schools website.

School will continue as normal Tuesday for other school districts in the area, including some that had students who attended the Destination Imagination event.

The Prescott School District is leaving it up to families to decide whether they want to send their children to school, according to a message on the district website. Both the School District of Somerset and the School District of New Richmond said they will remain open as well.

Advertisement

As of Monday night, Minnesota and Wisconsin each had two confirmed cases of coronavirus.