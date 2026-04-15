Conner Iversen sentenced in deadly Independence crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl

The Brief Conner Iversen was convicted of slamming into a family's SUV while speeding and using his cell phone, killing 11-year-old Lily Loycano. Iversen was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. During the sentencing hearing, a sergeant testified that Iversen was disrespectful at the crash scene, kicking debris and repeatedly asking how long the investigation would take.



The 19-year-old man convicted in a deadly crash in Independence, Minn., where he collided with a family's SUV while they were on their way to school last year, killing an 11-year-old girl, has been sentenced to prison time.

Deadly crash

The backstory:

Police say Conner Iversen slammed into a GMC Sierra carrying Lily Loycano and her family in February 2025. Lily died from injuries suffered in the crash and injured other members of the family in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint states Iversen was speeding as he entered the intersection and cell phone records show he was using his cell phone.

After the crash, Iversen was also arrested for a stabbing in Golden Valley that left a man injured.

What we know:

At Wednesday's hearing, a judge handed a sentence of three years and eight months for Iversen. He will serve two-thirds of that behind bars and will receive a credit of 409 days for time served in jail. That leaves roughly one year and four months of prison time for Iversen.

Conner Iversen in court (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

At Iversen's hearing, several people gave emotional testimony, including one of the investigators at the scene of the deadly crash. Sgt. Jon Howes with West Hennepin Public Safety recounted how deeply the crash affected him.

"Unknowingly, I had Lily's blood on my arm throughout the investigation until an officer from the Orono Police Department pointed it out," said Sgt. Howes. "During this time, the defendant – who I will not refer to by name – was disrespectful to the seriousness of the situation. I had to instruct him multiple times to stop kicking debris from the roadway. He repeatedly asked how long this investigation was going to take."

Lily's uncle also said it was clear to him that Iversen showed no remorse. As the uncle spoke, Iversen yelled out in court saying: "He's lying on my name"