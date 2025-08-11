Golden Valley stabbing suspect charged in deadly Hennepin County crash

The Brief Conner Iversen, 18, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in a deadly crash last February in Independence. Police say Iversen's vehicle struck a family's SUV, killing 11-year-old Lily Loycano. Iversen is also the suspect in a stabbing in Golden Valley that happened two days after the Independence crash.



A teen who is the suspect in a stabbing in Golden Valley is now facing charges for a deadly Hennepin County crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl in February.

Man charged in Independence crash

Conner Iversen, 18, was charged Monday morning with criminal vehicular homicide for the deadly crash in Independence, Minn. that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

The girl was in her family's SUV headed to school when it was slammed into by Iversen's GMC Sierra at the intersection of Watertown Road and County Road 110.

According to the complaint, witnesses told West Hennepin police that Iversen blew through a stop sign, striking the family SUV as it entered the intersection. Investigators determined Iversen's vehicle was going 63 mph just prior to the crash. The speed limit on the road is only 50 mph, police said.

Investigators also say phone records show Iversen was using his cell phone in the moments before the crash.

Speaking with FOX 9 in March, the family of the 11-year-old victim, Lily Loycano, shared that Lily was able to donate her heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, and pancreas.

"We have five more of our Lilys out there," said Emmy Loycano, Lily’s mother. Emmy also vowed to fight to make changes at the intersection where Lily was killed.

"We are going to try our hardest to make that intersection safer. Unfortunately, our Lily is not the first one to have passed away there," said Emmy.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarity released a statement following the charges against Iverson:

"After this case was submitted to our office in mid-July, we conducted a thorough review and are confident in our charging decision. Lilyana should still be with her family. This terrible incident serves as another reminder of the devastating impact dangerous driving has on our communities."

Suspect also facing charges in Golden Valley stabbing

Two days after the deadly crash in February, Iversen is also accused of being involved in a bizarre incident that left a man stabbed in Golden Valley.

After finding a man with multiple stab wounds in the area of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Olson Memorial Highway, police say Iversen was found "half naked" inside a maintenance building at Theodore Wirth Park.

Police said it appeared the two men were involved in an argument that ended with Iversen stabbing the man. Iversen is charged with assault.

Iversen is set to go to trial next month in the stabbing.

Court records show Iversen is facing charges in at least five other cases over the past year:

December 2024: Iversen is accused of fleeing police officers in the Minnetrista area. During that pursuit, it appears Iversen crossed the same intersection in Independence where the deadly crash would happen two months later in February. Police said Iversen was going more than 100 mph at points during the chase.

February 2025: Iversen is involved in the deadly crash in Independence.

February 2025: Iversen is accused of stabbing a man in Golden Valley.

April 2025: Iversen is accused of receiving stolen property in Robbinsdale.

May 2025: Iversen is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend, who had accused him of a separate crime.

May 2025: While in Carver County Jail, Iversen is accused of threatening a jail deputy, saying "I will f---ing kill you." Iversen was reportedly upset over reaching his vending machine limit.

June 2025: Iversen is arrested in Eagan for another theft at a gas station.

In July, Iversen was booked into Hennepin County Jail after missing a court appearance in the Golden Valley case and losing his bond.