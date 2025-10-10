Como Zoo welcomes new polar bear as part of breeding program

article

The Brief Astra, a 4-year-old polar bear, arrived at Como Zoo from Tacoma, Washington. Her move is part of a breeding effort to support polar bear conservation. Astra is currently in quarantine and not yet visible to visitors.



A young polar bear from Washington state is settling into her new home at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul.

Como Zoo's newest polar bear

The backstory:

Astra, a 700-pound female polar bear, arrived in St. Paul on Thursday after a long journey from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

The Polar Bear Population Alliance (PBPA) recommended Astra move to Como to be paired with the zoo’s 5-year-old male, Kulu, as part of a long-term breeding effort to support the threatened species.

"Astra is a young, energetic bear with tremendous potential," said senior zookeeper Allison Jungheim. "Her genetics are valuable to the population, and we’re optimistic that, in time, she and Kulu will form a strong bond that contributes to the sustainability of this threatened species."

Pictured is Como Zoo's newest polar bear, 4-year-old Astra. (Photo credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) (Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium / Supplied)

Astra is currently in quarantine, where she can still interact with the other polar bears through sight, smell and sound. The zoo hopes to give her access to the deep-water exhibit soon, depending on her adjustment.

"The next few weeks will be focused on helping her settle in and feel comfortable in her new surroundings," explained Jungheim.

Astra will eventually join the zoo’s three other polar bears: 5-year-old Kulu, 29-year-old Neil and 30-year-old Nan.

Como Zoo has managed polar bears for over 40 years, earning recognition for its leadership in care, conservation, and education. The zoo's Polar Bear Odyssey habitat is designed with cubs in mind.

What's next:

Her public debut date has not yet been announced.