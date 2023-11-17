Como Zoo baby giraffe name revealed

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ictured Como Zoo's newest baby giraffe Ivy, and he mom, Zinnia. (Courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory) From: Supplied

The votes are in for the name of Como Zoo’s newest giraffe.

A giraffe was born on Nov. 6 at 8:09 p.m. at Como Zoo, but was still without a name. Last week, fans voted online for one of three names: Dahlia, Aster and Ivy.

More than 17,000 votes were cast and Ivy came out on top with 45% of the votes. Dahlia followed closely behind with 40% and Aster finished in third with 15% of the votes.

At birth, Ivy weighed 132 pounds and was 6 feet tall. She is the third calf born to 7-year-old Zinnia as part of the Species Survival Plan.

Ivy joins other giraffes Zinnia, Clover and Skeeter at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.