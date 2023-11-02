Columbia Heights house fire leaves man, animals dead
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man, a dog and a pig all died following a house fire in Columbia Height early Thursday morning, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says they responded to a house fire near the 4600 block of 7th Street Northeast around 12:54 a.m. When they arrived on scene and made entry into the home, they found a man unconscious.
First responders were able to get him out of the house and to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Firefighters also found a pet dog and pig dead inside the house.
The incident remains under investigation.