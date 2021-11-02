Colorado man wanted for sexual assault recently seen in Minneapolis

article

Authorities are asking for help finding a sexual assault suspect from Colorado who was recently seen in Minneapolis.

According to the Fountain Police Department, Thorrin "Thor" Jacob Hacker, 30, was sighted in the Minneapolis area as recently as 48 hours ago. He is wanted for three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Hacker is described as a white male, 6'4'' and 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is driving a red BMW E-30 sedan, with attached vanity plates "ETHORTY."

If you happen to see Hacker or his vehicle do not approach him. Contact law enforcement immediately.