Closure of I-35W rescheduled due to weather forecast

The planned weekend closure of Interstate 35W in Bloomington and Richfield has been rescheduled.

In a news release on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said it's postponing the closure due to "inclement weather." The forecast calls for widespread rain this weekend.

The closure is now scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. MnDOT will close southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 106th Street through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. All southbound ramps between Highway 62 and 106th Street will also be closed. Northbound I-35W will be closed between Interstate 494 and Highway 62 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. Northbound I-35W between 106th Street and I-494 will also be closed overnight from 1-5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13.

This marks the final weekend closure of I-35W between I-494 and I-35E as part of the I-35W in Bloomington project. Meanwhile, the northbound closure is needed so crews can build bridge piers in the median of I-35W, as well as complete utility work and do construction on a ramp as part of the I-494 Edina to Richfield project.