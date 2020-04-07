City of Shorewood, Minn. offers phone line for residents who need services, or just want to talk

The city of Shorewood has opened up its phone lines to people who need help grocery shopping or who just need someone to talk to.

In a tweet, the city gave the phone number 952-960-7900 to its residents and encouraged Shorewood residents to call.

“Are you at home and feeling a little isolated or stir-crazy?” the tweet asked.

The city said it has a growing list of people who also need help with things like grocery or pharmacy runs during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, too.