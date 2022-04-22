City of New Brighton turns to eco-friendly option to get rid of buckthorn

On this Earth Day, the city of New Brighton is turning to an eco-friendly option to get rid of an invasive plant.

A small herd of 18 goats has overtaken Creekview Park, helping remove 10 acres of invasive buckthorn from the area.

While the goats are fun to watch, they’re also performing an important service.

Through their grazing habits, the goats not only remove the plants themselves, but also the seeds by gobbling up the seeding stems.

There’s also the added benefit of not having to use harsh chemicals.

"Goats love buckthorn, so from our perspective, having the goats here to help us is a lot easier than us going in and having to hand pull it or use chemicals on it," New Brighton director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Fin told FOX 9.

The program was made possible through a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The goats are expected to be in the park over the next two weeks.