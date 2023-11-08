City of Carver passes ban on exotic animals

article

A ban on exotic animals in the City of Carver is expected to soon take effect after a vote this week.

During a meeting on Monday, council members passed an ordinance, placing a ban on owning exotic animals including large cats like tigers, poisonous snakes, wolves, and other animals deemed illegal by federal and state laws.

City staff apparently realized there were no laws on the books restricting these animals in the city after a resident raised concerns about a coyote or coyote-hybrid canine that a neighbor was keeping.

Officials said after the ordinance was passed Monday, the law would take effect after notice was given by the city in a local paper, which was expected by next Thursday.