Citing drought, St. Paul asks residents to follow watering schedule

article

Saint Paul Regional Water Services announced it is asking customers to conserve water amid the ongoing drought.

Starting Tuesday, customers are encouraged to follow watering schedules involving odd/even watering and watering time restrictions. This means that those with odd-numbered addresses are asked to limit outdoor watering to odd-numbered days of the month. Customers with even-numbered addresses are asked to limit outdoor water use to even-numbered days of the month. All are also asked to limit outdoor watering to the cooler times of the day, before noon or after 6 p.m.

Some of the exceptions include commercial uses of outdoor water, such as nurseries or community gardens.

In addition to watering schedules, SPRWS--as well as many cities around the state--is asking residents to conserve water use inside the home, too. This includes taking shorter showers, turning off the faucet when you shave or brush your teeth, and running dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full.

Advertisement

For more information on how to conserve water, click here.