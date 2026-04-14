Usher and Chris Brown to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in June

The Brief Usher and Chris Brown have announced a co-headlining show as part of The R&B Tour, with a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 30, 2026. The 33-date stadium tour covers major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale starting April 21, with general sales starting on April 27.



R&B artists Usher and Chris Brown are teaming up for a major co-heading tour, with a show at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 30 as part of their list of dates.

Chris Brown, Usher announce co-headlining tour

What we know:

Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 30, 2026. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will span 33 dates across North America, starting June 26 in Denver, and ending December 11 in Tampa.

Other stops include Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami.

Dig deeper:

According to a Live Nation press release, both artists are coming off record-breaking tours — Usher’s Past, Present, Future tour selling more than 1.1 million tickets in North America alone, while Chris Brown’s BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR celebrated his 20-year career with sold-out shows worldwide.

Usher’s previous North American tour featured 62 sold-out shows and an equally successful European leg. Chris Brown wrapped his sold-out world tour last October, marking two decades in the music industry.

What's next:

Tickets will first be available through a Citi presale on Tuesday, April 21, followed by The R&B Tour presale on Thursday, April 23.

General public can purchase tickets starting Monday, April 27 at 12 p.m. here.