Shakopee shooting: Jailed suspect faces murder charge

The Brief Prosecutors plan to charge Mohamed Rage, 28, on Monday after a deadly shooting Wednesday outside an Eid prayer service in Shakopee. The victim was identified as Khalid Abdi, 26, of Shakopee. It remains unclear what led to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.



Prosecutors plan to file charges on Monday against the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Shakopee Islamic prayer service, officials said.

Prosecutors to charge suspect after deadly shooting

What we know:

Mohamed Rage, 28, was arrested Thursday morning and is being held at the Scott County Jail, where records how he faces a murder charge.

Police said the shooting happened outside the Canterbury Park Expo Center on Wednesday morning, where the Samaha Islamic Center organized an Eid prayer service.

Police identified the victim as Khalid Abdi, 26, of Shakopee. According to an online fundraiser, Abdi worked with a St. Paul workers’ union, was recently married and was about to become a father.

Family and friends gathered in Burnsville on Friday for his funeral.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $34,000 to support Abdi’s family.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if Rage and Abdi knew each other. More details are expected when prosecutors file formal charges on Monday.