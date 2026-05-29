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Minnesota flu season saw the single largest week of flu hospitalizations since 2008-09

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Published  May 29, 2026 4:00 PM CDT
Health
FOX 9
Influenza B cases are on the rise

Influenza B cases are on the rise

Influenza B cases are on the rise in Minnesota. FOX 9's Rob Olson has more. 

The Brief

    • This most recent flu season saw the single largest week of flu hospitalizations since the Minnesota Department of Health began tracking cases in 2008-2009.
    • At its peak, there were 964 flu hospitalizations in the state.
    • This year marked more hospitalizations, but fewer deaths compared to last.

(FOX 9) - This season's flu numbers in Minnesota showed the largest single week of hospitalizations since the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) began tracking cases back in 2008-2009, but there were fewer deaths compared to the season before.

Minnesota flu deaths and hospitalizations 

By the numbers:

This was the third-worst year on record for flu hospitalizations with 5,504 patients, according to MDH, which first began tracking cases in 2008-2009. 

MDH says Minnesota saw 964 flu hospitalizations in a week during the peak of this year's flu season. 

Below are the recorded flu deaths per season, according to MDH:

  • 2021-22: 71
  • 2022-23: 225
  • 2023-24: 265
  • 2024-25: 572
  • 2025-26: 217

MDH also shared data on the total number of hospitalizations for the season and the highest number of hospitalizations per week throughout the season:

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health shows flu hospitalizations since 2008. (Supplied)

There were also 274 school outbreaks, 119 long-term care outbreaks, 214 adult influenza-related deaths and three pediatric influenza-associated deaths.

MDH adds the most common strain was Influenza A (H3N2). 

Dig deeper:

More data from the Minnesota Department of Health can be viewed here

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Department of Health. 

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