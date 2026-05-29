Minnesota flu season saw the single largest week of flu hospitalizations since 2008-09
(FOX 9) - This season's flu numbers in Minnesota showed the largest single week of hospitalizations since the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) began tracking cases back in 2008-2009, but there were fewer deaths compared to the season before.
Minnesota flu deaths and hospitalizations
By the numbers:
This was the third-worst year on record for flu hospitalizations with 5,504 patients, according to MDH, which first began tracking cases in 2008-2009.
MDH says Minnesota saw 964 flu hospitalizations in a week during the peak of this year's flu season.
Below are the recorded flu deaths per season, according to MDH:
- 2021-22: 71
- 2022-23: 225
- 2023-24: 265
- 2024-25: 572
- 2025-26: 217
MDH also shared data on the total number of hospitalizations for the season and the highest number of hospitalizations per week throughout the season:
Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health shows flu hospitalizations since 2008. (Supplied)
There were also 274 school outbreaks, 119 long-term care outbreaks, 214 adult influenza-related deaths and three pediatric influenza-associated deaths.
MDH adds the most common strain was Influenza A (H3N2).
Dig deeper:
More data from the Minnesota Department of Health can be viewed here.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Department of Health.