Minnesota flu season saw the single largest week of flu hospitalizations since 2008-09

The Brief This most recent flu season saw the single largest week of flu hospitalizations since the Minnesota Department of Health began tracking cases in 2008-2009. At its peak, there were 964 flu hospitalizations in the state. This year marked more hospitalizations, but fewer deaths compared to last.



This season's flu numbers in Minnesota showed the largest single week of hospitalizations since the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) began tracking cases back in 2008-2009, but there were fewer deaths compared to the season before.

Minnesota flu deaths and hospitalizations

By the numbers:

This was the third-worst year on record for flu hospitalizations with 5,504 patients, according to MDH, which first began tracking cases in 2008-2009.

MDH says Minnesota saw 964 flu hospitalizations in a week during the peak of this year's flu season.

Below are the recorded flu deaths per season, according to MDH:

2021-22: 71

2022-23: 225

2023-24: 265

2024-25: 572

2025-26: 217

MDH also shared data on the total number of hospitalizations for the season and the highest number of hospitalizations per week throughout the season:

Data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health shows flu hospitalizations since 2008. (Supplied)

There were also 274 school outbreaks, 119 long-term care outbreaks, 214 adult influenza-related deaths and three pediatric influenza-associated deaths.

MDH adds the most common strain was Influenza A (H3N2).

Dig deeper:

More data from the Minnesota Department of Health can be viewed here.