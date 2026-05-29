St. Paul man dies months after assault marking 6th homicide of 2026

The Brief A man who was punched back in January has since died from his injuries, according to St. Paul police. The assault occurred on Jan. 30, with the victim remaining unconscious at the hospital until he died on May 2. Police provided updated information on Friday saying the alleged perpetrator of the assault has been charged and pleaded guilty to assault.



St. Paul police say the victim of an assault in January has died from his injuries.

St. Paul assault victim dies

What we know:

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to the report of an assault on the 1500 block of Marion Street around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2026.

Authorities say that when officers arrived on scene, they were waved down by the 911 caller, who said they had punched the man who was now unconscious. The victim was then transported to Regions Hospital, where he remained unconscious until he passed away from his injuries on May 2.

Dig deeper:

The caller, James Sprowls, 22, was booked into the Ramsey County Jail and charged with first-degree assault.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has since identified the victim as Thomas Stockstill, 66, of St. Paul.

Authorities say the incident marks the sixth homicide of 2026 in St. Paul.

What's next:

Sprowls has since pleaded guilty, and his sentencing is in the coming days, authorities say.