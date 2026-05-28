International Falls man indicted for kidnapping Zimmerman girl, child pornography charges

The Brief Joseph Andrew Bragg is federally indicted for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in Zimmerman and producing child sexual abuse material involving a second minor. The girl was found safe in the early hours of January 22, 2026, after a multi-agency search and AMBER Alert. Investigators are urging anyone with information about Bragg or possible additional victims to contact the FBI.



A federal grand jury has indicted an International Falls man on charges of kidnapping a Zimmerman child and producing child sexual abuse material involving another minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

READ MORE: Amber Alert: Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of 7-year-old

Man federally indicted for kidnapping girl

What we know:

On Jan. 21, 2026, a 7-year-old was dropped off by her school bus in Zimmerman around 3:53 p.m., but never made it home. Video showed her walking away from her usual route, and her mother reported her missing that afternoon.

The girl's mother told authorities she had an unusual online exchange about two weeks earlier with a Facebook user named "Joseph Bragg," who claimed to work in childcare and offered babysitting services. She felt uncomfortable and blocked the user, later identified as Joseph Andrew Bragg.

Law enforcement tracked Bragg’s phone and a rental car with Tennessee plates heading south on Interstate 35. Just after midnight on Jan. 22, 2026, Albert Lea police stopped the vehicle, found Bragg driving, and discovered the missing girl in the backseat, partially covered by a red suitcase.

Authorities say Bragg’s phone contained video and photo files of child sexual abuse material involving multiple victims, including a second identified minor.

What they're saying:

"The allegations set forth in this indictment are every parent’s worst nightmare," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. "Joseph Bragg allegedly abducted a young child, took her from the love and safety of her home and family, and tried to take her out of the state for his own purposes. Separately, the child sexual abuse material allegedly produced and possessed by Bragg are despicable evidence of a terrifying sexual interest in children. The FBI is dedicated to stopping child predators, keeping children safe, and bringing offenders to justice. In partnership with the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and the BCA, we did just that. I hope the fact that the alleged offender will answer for these allegations in federal court helps to restore a sense of safety to victims."

"As alleged in this indictment, Joseph Andrew Bragg is the very definition of a predator. When he allegedly abducted his young victim, we issued an AMBER Alert, and our agents worked urgently with local and federal investigators to find them, ultimately uncovering his scheme to access and target children," said Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. "Minnesota’s children must be protected by all of us, and we will use every tool at our disposal to bring them to safety, and to bring those who would harm them to justice."

Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ben Zawacki said, "The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office will never forget the unbelievable amount of assistance provided by law enforcement, fire departments, and volunteers that day. Our Criminal Investigative Division deserves tremendous credit for the tireless work they did that night and the multiple days after until the investigation was concluded."

The investigation was led by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the FBI, with help from the Zimmerman Fire Department, Albert Lea Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Northstar Search and Rescue, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Bragg or possible additional victims to contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov.