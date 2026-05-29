Diane's Place lands spot on North America's 50 Best Restaurants

The Brief Diane’s Place in Minneapolis ranked No. 50 on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list on May 28. The awards ceremony took place in New Orleans with top chefs and restaurateurs from across the continent. Chef Diane Moua says the honor celebrates Hmong culture and the support of the Minneapolis community.



A Minneapolis restaurant is getting national attention after landing a spot on a prestigious list of North America’s best dining destinations.

Diane’s Place earns top 50 spot at major culinary awards

What we know:

Diane’s Place was named No. 50 in North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, as announced at an awards ceremony May 28 in New Orleans. The annual ranking, organized by the 50 Best group, highlights restaurants that shape the region’s dining scene.

The event brought together chefs, restaurateurs, and food lovers from across North America for a live countdown of the top 50 restaurants. The ceremony, held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, is part of the list’s second year recognizing excellence and creativity in the industry.

Chef Diane Moua has led Diane’s Place for the past two years, offering a menu that blends breakfast, brunch, and dinner with a wide selection of pastries and desserts. The restaurant is known for honoring Hmong culinary traditions and showcasing the region’s vibrant flavors.

What they're saying:

The recognition shines a spotlight on Minneapolis’s diverse food scene and celebrates the city’s cultural heritage.

"This award is a celebration of Hmong culture and the unwavering support of the Minneapolis community. I am profoundly grateful to my dedicated team for their hard work and passion, and to everyone who has embraced Diane’s Place. Their support inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and keeping the heart of Hmong traditions alive through our menu. We’ve had the privilege of welcoming visitors from across the globe, all eager to experience our flavors and share in our story," said Diane Moua, owner and executive chef.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for 50 Best, said, "The second edition of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants celebrates the extraordinary diversity, creativity, and excellence that define the region’s dining scene. From pioneering dining institutions to bold new voices, the list reflects the depth and dynamism of North America’s rich culinary landscape. We’re proud to honor these exceptional restaurants along with the individuals and teams who bring them to life."

The backstory:

The North America’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, made up of 300 anonymous experts including chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, and gourmets, votes on the annual ranking.

The list includes both established and emerging restaurants, with special awards highlighting standout achievement.