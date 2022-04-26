Chippewa Falls police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old girl, a shocking death that has rocked the small Wisconsin town.

Chief Matt Kelm told reporters Tuesday evening the suspect was a juvenile who knew the victim 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters.

Lily Peters was last seen leaving her aunt's home Sunday evening

Ten-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters was reported missing by her family Sunday night. Police found Lily's bike along a wooded area by the trail on North Grove Street near the Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company parking lot. Her body was discovered by searchers the following morning in a wooded area along the trail.

Lily Peters was reported missing on Sunday night by her family. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt’s home on the 400 block of North Grove Street Sunday evening, police said. She was supposed to be headed home but never arrived. Her father called police around 9 p.m. Sunday to report his daughter hadn’t returned home.

Tuesday afternoon, an investigation was underway along North Grove Street, but few details were immediately available, not far from where Lily was last seen alive.

Our crews spotted investigators carrying items out of a home. Police haven't confirmed the investigation is directly related to Lily's death.

(FOX 9)