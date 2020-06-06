Children join protests in Minnesota after death of George Floyd

As protests continue across the nation, some of the youngest Minnesotans took to the streets in St. Paul on Saturday joining the call for justice and racial equality.

The large group marched Sunday morning from Oxford Community Center to the state capitol, demanding change in the nation.

"We're out here to support George Floyd and represent black lives," one member of the rally said. "Both being black citizens in Minnesota."

The governor's mansion also drew crowds on Saturday, with a few dozen people gathered at the gates and nearby street. The crowd held signs calling for justice and change with most standing at a social distance and wearing masks.

It was just the latest demonstration outside the governor's residence in the past 12 days.