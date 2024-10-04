10-year-old driving stolen car nearly hits children on Minneapolis playground: Video

The Brief Minneapolis police have arrested a 10-year-old boy for recklessly driving a stolen car near a crowded school playground. No children were hit by the driver. Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the boy has a criminal history dating back to May 2023, with around 30 records. The boy's family is cooperating with authorities and have asked for help to "keep their son or anyone else from being injured or killed," according to police.



Minneapolis police say a 10-year-old boy has been arrested after stealing a car and driving recklessly near a crowded school playground, nearly hitting children who were playing outside.

What we know

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said on Friday morning that the incident happened on Sept. 20 at the playground outside of Nellie Stone Johnson School in north Minneapolis.

Police say surveillance footage shows the boy driving the stolen vehicle back and forth on the grass behind the playground before moving onto the sidewalk, just feet away from the playground, with children playing and standing nearby. No children were struck by the 10-year-old driver, according to a press release.

Chief O’Hara said the boy was identified as the driver on Thursday and has been arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention on probable cause of second-degree assault.

Digging deeper

This isn't the first time the 10-year-old boy has been accused of stealing a car. Police explained the boy had been arrested on at least two other occasions for crimes related to auto theft. Chief O’Hara added that the 10-year-old is listed as a suspect in more than a dozen other cases, including for auto theft, assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery.

The boy has a criminal history dating back to May 2023, with around 30 records—most of which are runaway incidents. O'Hara said the 10-year-old’s family is cooperating with law enforcement and has asked for help to "keep their son or anyone else from being injured or killed," according to a press release.

What they’re saying

Chief O'Hara expressed concern about the child's alleged repeated criminal activity and released a statement saying:

"It is unfathomable that a 10-year-old boy has had this level of criminal activity without effective intervention. Prison is not an acceptable option for a 10-year-old boy. But the adults who can stop this behavior going forward must act now. This is only one example of the revolving door we’re dealing with – arresting and re-arresting the same juveniles for auto-theft and other violent crimes. This is a complex issue, and we need every entity involved in intervention to come together immediately to establish short- and long-term solutions."

What we don't know

Police have not yet revealed details about when or how the car was stolen or how long the child was allegedly driving it.

Additionally, further information on the boy’s other suspected crimes has not been released.