Child killed in northern Minnesota crash on Halloween remembered for her 'bright spirit'

The mother of a child who died in a rollover crash in northern Minnesota on Halloween has created a GoFundMe, offering updates on the crash and its aftermath.

According to authorities, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to an iPhone crash alert shortly before 4 p.m. to Vermillion Trail and Harris Bay Road, in an unincorporated township about 45 miles north of Duluth. Shortly after the iPhone alert, a driver who stopped to help also called 911. That driver said a child was trapped underneath a rolled-over vehicle.

At the scene, deputies say a 5-year-old child was pronounced dead. The driver of the crashed vehicle and another child passenger were taken to Essentia Hospital for treatment.

"I was driving back from Isela's doctor's appointment in Duluth, when I came across snow and icy conditions. The car lost control, skidded off the road, and flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Tragically, Isela lost her life instantly," a GoFundMe created by Evian Redd reads.

"My youngest daughter, Sesi, just 2 years old, and I managed to survive with minimal injuries. Our car was totaled, leaving us in need of a new vehicle. In addition to Isela’s memorial cost, we are faced with the added expenses of flights for myself and my remaining children," the GoFundMe says.

According to the post made by Redd, money received through the campaign, "will help bring Isela home to Chicago and cover the expenses associated with her home-going and memorial service."

In the post, Redd says that Isela touched the hearts of those she met, and will be remembered for her, "unwavering determination" and her "bright spirit."