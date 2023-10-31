Child dies in northern Minnesota crash

A child was killed after a rollover crash on Halloween day in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to an iPhone crash alert shortly before 4 p.m. to Vermillion Trail and Harris Bay Road, in an unincorporated township about 45 miles north of Duluth. Shortly after the iPhone alert, a driver who stopped to help also called 911. That driver said a child was trapped underneath the rolled-over vehicle.

At the scene, deputies say the 5-year-old child was pronounced dead. The driver of the crashed vehicle and another child passenger were taken to Essentia Hospital for treatment.

In a news release, deputies said the roads were packed with ice from the recent snowfall.

Minnesota State Patrol is assisting deputies with the investigation into the crash.